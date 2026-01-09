Dummy crocodiles at The Raja Saab theatres? Nidhhi Agerwal's post sets off fan frenzy Fans brought dummy crocodiles to The Raja Saab screenings, recreating a stunt from the trailer, after Nidhhi Agerwal's hilarious X post sparked a frenzy. Watch the video here.

Prabhas' most anticipated film, The Raja Saab, premiered today, January 9, 2026. Directed by Maruthi Dasari, the movie features a star-studded cast, including Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Sanjay Dutt, and others in key roles. Since the morning, fans of Prabhas have been actively sharing their reviews and reactions on platform X.

The excitement began when actress Nidhhi Agerwal took to X with a hilarious post, asking her fans who own a crocodile to pick her up for the premiere. Her post read, "Anybody with a (croc emoji) in Hyd pls come and pick me up for the premier? (sic)" Take a look below:

Known for their grand celebrations during film releases, Prabhas' fans went above and beyond this time by bringing dummy crocodiles into cinema halls, recreating a daring stunt from the trailer where Prabhas’ character fights and throws a crocodile.

