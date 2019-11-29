Image Source : INSTAGRAM Enai Noki Paayum Thota Full HD Movie Leaked by TamilRockers for Download

Enai Noki Paayum Thota Full Movie Leaked By TamilRockers for Download: Latest Tamil film Enai Noki Paayum Thota (The Bullet that is Headed Towards Me) starring Dhanush and Megha Akash is the new target of illegal piracy website Tamilrockers. Within a few hours of the release of eth film, the torrent website leaked the film online in HD quality. The film is now available for download online which will make a huge impact on its box office collection. Enai Noki Paayum Thota was ruling the headlines for many days and fans were excited to watch Dhanush recreate his magic on the big screen.

Directed by Gautham Menon, the romantic thriller has received good reviews from all corners. Not just the story and screenplay, the performances by the actors have bagged appreciation from critics and audiences alike. Interestingly, the production of the film began in 2016 and finished in 2018 but the film got released for the fans on November 29, 2019.

In the movie, Dhanush plays the role of a college student Raghu who falls in love with Lekha aka Megha Akash. Their families try to separate them but how their love surpasses all hinderances makes up the storyline of the film.

This is not the first time that TamilRockers has leaked a film online on the very day of its release. Earlier, Blockbusters like 2.0, Petta, Chhichhore, Mission Mangal, Kalank, Dream Girl, Prassthanam and others have also become the victim of piracy. Since movie download and downloading songs from these websites is a crime in India, it is advisable to watch them in theaters or movie videos streaming apps only.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page