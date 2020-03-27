Friday, March 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Regional Cinema News
  5. Mimi Chakraborty shares funny 'expectation vs reality' post during lockdown

Mimi Chakraborty shares funny 'expectation vs reality' post during lockdown

Mimi Chakraborty shared two pictures, calling a super hot gym pose "expectation" and cleaning the kitchen "reality".

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: March 27, 2020 15:34 IST
Mimi Chakraborty

Mimi Chakraborty is unable to hit the gym as she is confined at her home amid the nationwide lockdown.

Bengali actress-politician Mimi Chakraborty has shared a funny expectation-versus-reality post on her Instagram while being under quarantine.

Mimi shared a couple of photos to underline her point. In the first, she strikes a super hot gym pose, which she captioned as "expectation". The other picture has her cleaning her kitchen, which she described as "reality".

Fight Against Coronavirus

"Expectation vs reality. Quarantine days," the actress wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Expectation VS Reality.. Quarantine Days 👍🏻

A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) on

The actress and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi is unable to hit the gym as she is confined at her home amid the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, she is using the time to do some dusting and cleaning work at home.

Commenting on her post, a user asked: "Are you staying at the MP quarters in Delhi?"

Another user suggested the actress to "workout from home and make a fit body."

While comments like "hot" and "sexy" flooded Mimi's inbox, a fan suggested that it is high time the Tollywood star ventured Bollywood!

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X