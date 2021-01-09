Cobra teaser: Chiyaan Vikram as a Mathematician impresses in this crime-thriller

Image Source : TWITTER/@AJAYGNANAMUTHU Chiyaan Vikram as a Mathematician impresses in this crime-thriller Cobra

The makers of the most-awaited film unveiled the teaser of Cobra starring Chiyaan Vikram and Irfan Pathan on Saturday. Soon after the release, fans started trending "#CobraTeaser" on Twitter. The short video attracts attention as it shows Vikram as a genius mathematician who teaches underpriviledged students. But there is more to him than meets the eye.

Vikram plays a dual role in the crime thriller. Other than a math teacher, he commits crimes using his superb mathematical ability and formulas. He is the most-wanted international fugitive. Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote, "A world of numbers & the genius #ChiyaanVikram, Loaded wit all things intriguing, presenting the #CobraTeaser." Watch the cobra teaser here-

Directed by Ajay Gnanmuthu, the cast of the film also includes former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan in his Tamil debut as an actor. KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty also makes her Tamil debut in the film, which also features filmmaker KS Ravikumar.

In the film, Vikram has sported seven different looks, a glimpse of which have been seen in the movie posters. The music of "Cobra" is composed by AR Rahman, while the film is produced by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio.

Cobra was earlier scheduled for a summer 2020 release but COVID19 pandemic happened. Other than gearing up for Cobra release, Vikram is also busy with Mani Ratnam's "Ponniyin Selvan", which also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha and Aditi Rao Hydari, Jayam Ravi and Karthi.