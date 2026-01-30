CJ Roy shoots himself dead: Beyond real estate, he also produced two superhit Mohanlal films Confident Group chairman CJ Roy allegedly shot himself dead in Bengaluru, hours after the Income Tax Department conducted searches at his office. Known primarily as a real estate developer, Roy also had a significant association with the film industry.

Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy on Friday, January 30, allegedly shot himself dead in Bengaluru, just a few hours after the Income Tax Department carried out searches at his office in the city. Roy reportedly shot himself and died shortly after, despite being given medical attention. Authorities are continuing to look into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Roy was widely known as a prominent real estate developer, but beyond property and infrastructure, he also had deep ties with the film and entertainment industry. Over the years, he produced eight Kannada and Malayalam films and backed several large-scale cinema projects, some of them featuring top stars from the South film industry.

CJ Roy’s association with films and Mohanlal projects

CJ Roy produced Mohanlal’s high-budget action thriller Casanovva, which was released in 2012. It was billed as the highest-budget Malayalam film at the time. Years later, he co-produced Marakkar, the multi-language Mohanlal and Priyadarshan film mounted on a reported budget of Rs 100 crore. He had shared the film’s poster on November 8, 2021, and wrote, "EXCITED. On the Way to Chennai to See my Mega Movie Marakkar with Mohan Lalji and Crew. The First Screening Ever". Take a look:

His company, Confident Group, also sponsored several film and entertainment projects over the years. The group served as the title sponsor for multiple seasons of the Malayalam television reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam, which is hosted by Mohanlal. Roy’s involvement in entertainment extended beyond production.

Explaining why he focused only on Kannada and Malayalam cinema, Roy had once shared in an interview with The Times of India, "About half of a film s budget is taken up by the costs on locations and accommodation facilities for the cast and crew. I save on those aspects because my properties are used either as locations or to house everyone involved with the production. This is also why I make films only where I have business interests".

Who was CJ Roy?

CJ Roy was a well-known builder and real estate developer from Kochi, Kerala, and the founder of the Confident Group. Alongside his business ventures, he remained active in the film industry, producing Malayalam films. His work in cinema, especially large-scale productions like Casanovva and Marakkar, reflected his long-standing interest in films beyond his real estate business.

