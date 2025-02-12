Chiranjeevi receives backlash over 'legacy can continue' comment on wanting a grandson

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Chiranjeevi receives backlash over comment on wanting a grandson

Megastar Chiranjeevi has been receiving criticism over his recent comment on wanting a grandson. The megastar was at the Brahma Anandam pre-release event where he said that he wants his son Ram Charan to have a son so that he can carry forward his legacy.

He further stated that his home feels like a "ladies' hostel" as he is surrounded by his granddaughters. "When I'm at home, it doesn't feel like I'm surrounded by my granddaughters; it feels like I'm a ladies' hostel warden, surrounded by ladies all around. I keep wishing and telling (Ram) Charan, at least this time, have a boy so that our legacy continues, but his daughter is the apple of his eye... I'm scared that he might again have a girl, " said Chiranjeevi.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni welcomed their daughter Klin Kaara in 2023.

Chiranjeevi's comment went viral and he has been receiving criticism. Several X (formerly Twitter) users shared their views about the comment. One of the users wrote, "Chiranjeevi is scared his son Ram Charan might have another daughter. In 2025, the obsession with a male heir continues. Disappointing, but not surprising. PS - I have a girl, and I have heard from hundreds of people to give birth to a boy next. It feels horrible when people want us to control things I can’t (sic)."

Another user commented, "Dear Chiranjeevi garu, I have respect for you as an actor. However, I would appreciate some clarification on your recent statement. It came across as misogynistic and seemed to imply that a legacy can only be carried forward by a male child or men. Did you truly mean to suggest this? Are you uncomfortable with the possibility of your son and daughter-in-law having another girl child? Or was it “remark” made in “jest” at Brahmanandam’s film event?"

In 2023, Chiranjeevi announced the birth of his granddaughter Klin Kaara. In a tweet, the actor wrote, "And the baby’s name is ‘Klin Kaara Konidela. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam .. the name ‘Klin Kaara’ .. signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening! All of us are sure the little one, the Little Princess will imbibe these qualities into her personality .. as she grows up.."

