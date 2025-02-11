Tamil Nadu: Shine Tom Chacko and 6 other accused acquitted in drug case, know the whole matter

Follow us on Image Source : X Shine Tom Chacko and 6 other accused acquitted

Kerala court acquitted six accused, including Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, in the 2015 drug case. In that year, cocaine was seized from a luxurious flat in Kadavanthra and five people, including Chacko, were arrested. Ernakulam First Additional District and Sessions Judge Sulekha M acquitted the actor and four women, Reshma Rangaswamy, assistant director Blessy Sylvester, Tincy Babu and Sneha Babu in the case.

Nigerian citizens also acquitted

Apart from the actor in the drug case, Nigerian citizen Okowei Chigozie Collins and Tamil Nadu native Prithvi Raj have also been acquitted by the court. All of them were booked for various offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

What did the Court say?

The court said in its brief order, "Chacko and others are found not guilty of the offences punishable under the NDPS Act and are acquitted." However, the detailed order is still awaited. The case dates back to January 31, 2015, in which the alleged seizure of cocaine from a plush flat in Kadavanthra and five people, including Chacko, were arrested.

Who is Shine Tom Chacko?

Shine Tom Chacko primarily works in Malayalam cinema. He started his career as an assistant director. He has played supporting actor roles in many films. These include 'Ee Adutha Kalathu', 'Chapter', 'Annayam Rasoolam', 'Masala Republic' and 'Jigarthanda Doublex'. The actor made his debut in Tamil films with Vijay and Pooja Hegde's film RAW (Beast). He was last seen in Jr NTR's Pan India film Devara: Part 1. The 2024 film also featured Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

