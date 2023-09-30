Chandramukhi 2 box office collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut's film sees a DROP on its first Friday but.....

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Actor Kangana Ranaut

After Thalaivii, Kangana Ranaut is back on the big screen with her second Tamil film Chandramukhi 2. Helmed by P Vasu, the film also stars Raghav Lawrence in the lead role and hit the theatres on September 28, along with Hindi films Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War. Chandramukhi 2 also released in Hindi and Telugu.

The horror-comedy had a decent opening on Day 1. and collected Rs 8.25 crore. While Rs 5.58 crore was collected by the Tamil version, the Hindi and Telugu versions earned Rs 2.5 core and Rs 0.17 crore respectively. On Day 2, Chandramukhi 2 saw a dip and earned Rs 4.50 crore. However, the film managed to cross the Rs 10 crore mark on its first Friday. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 12.75 crore, according to the early estimates by Sacnilk.com.

The Tamil belt saw an overall occupancy rate of 35.54 per cent on Friday and the highest occupancy was registered during the night shows.

Chandramukhi 2 occupancy rate on Day 2, Tamil

Morning shows: 22.89 per cent

Afternoon shows: 37.15 per cent

Evening shows: 38.12 per cent

Night shows: 43.99 per cent

Made on a budget of Rs 60 crore, Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the 2005 Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film follows the story of a wealthy family that faces spiritual challenges as they reawaken the feud between the dancer Chandramukhi and Vettaiyan Raja, which dated centuries ago. Besides Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence, the film also stars Lakshmi Menon, Vadivelu, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Mahima Nambiar, Srushti Dange, Subiksha Krishnan, and others.

Chandramukhi 2 marks Ranaut's second Tamil film after Thalaivii in 2021. Directed by Arvind Swamy, Bhagyashree, Madhoo, and others in key roles.

