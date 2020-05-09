Birthday special: 5 Times Vijay Deverakonda mesmerised us with his powerful performances

Image Source : INSTAGRAM 5 Times Vijay Deverakonda mesmerised us with his powerful performances

South Indian superstar Vijay Deverakonda has been ruling over many hearts for some time now. the actor made his debut with the 2011 Ravi Babu's romantic comedy Nuvvila as a supporting actor but made a home in the hearts of the people with his spectacular performance in Yevade Subramanyam. He played the role of energetic youth Rishi and got immense love from the viewers. The 2017 film Arjun Reddy brought Vijay into the limelight completely. There is hardly anyone who wasn't impressed with his acting skills no matter how controversial the film became. The actor has managed to carve a niche for himself in a very short span of time and is now considered one of the top actors of Tollywood.

Vijay Deverakonda is reaching heights of success with every passing day. The actor has already overtaken top Tollywood heroes including Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and Prabhas by having 7 million followers on Instagram. On his birthday today, let's have a look at his 5 best performances.

Pelli Choopulu (2016)

Pelli Choopulu was Vijay Deverakonda's first film as a lead actor and he shone brightly in his role. The national-award-winning film received much love from the viewers and Vijay earned many accolades for his powerful performance. A perfect rom-com, the film showed Vijay's charisma on the big screen as well as on the ticket window.

Arjun Reddy (2017)

Even though Arjun Reddy earned much limelight because of its controversial storyline, there was hardly anyone who wasn't talking about Vijay Deverakonda's performance. Playing the role of a stubborn young man, madly in love with a girl, the actor received many whistles from the audience for his good looks and great acting.

Geetha Govindam (2018)

When Vijay Deverakonda plays the role of a romantic boy, fans just can't stop staring at him. Geetha Govindam is another one of his films that went on to do big business. The actor's chemistry with co-star Rashmika also earned the film much attention.

NOTA (2018)

While NOTA couldn't work its magic at the box office, everyone acknowledged Vijay's superb performance in the film. He played the role of a young man who becomes the Chief Minister of his state overnight. The actor was also very passionate for this film and publicly accepted all the criticism for it.

Dear Comrade (2019)

The sports drama Dear Comrade brought back the sizzling chemistry of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The film shows the actor shining bright in his performance as the true comrade to Lilly (Rashmika) as he supports and encourages her to fight for her goals.

