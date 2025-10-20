Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9: Apsara CJ eliminated from Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show In the Diwali special episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, Apsara CJ was evicted from the Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show, leaving the housemates emotional. The host addressed several key issues inside the house, including Kamrudin and Aadhirai’s ongoing feud, and Tushar’s captaincy performance.

Vijay Sethupathi opened the Diwali special episode of Bigg Boss Tamil on October 19 with a perfect blend of celebration and confrontation. Dressed in a traditional silk shirt and dhoti, he began the episode by extending Diwali greetings. He then addressed key issues brewing inside the house. The Maharaj actor also dissected every incident - from lighthearted friendships to heated arguments that took place inside the house in the past week.

Gana Vinoth and Diwaker’s hilarious banter on BB 9 Tamil

The episode began on a cheerful note as Vijay Sethupathi spoke to Gana Vinoth about his quirky dynamic with Diwaker. Quite like the previous week, Vinoth left everyone in splits with his spontaneous humour. Sethupathi lauded his comic timing and said that their fun-filled bond has become a fan-favourite, especially outside the house.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Tension stems between Kamrudin and Aadhirai

The atmosphere quickly turned tense as Kamrudin and Aadhirai, former co-stars from a TV show, clashed once more. Kamrudin accused Aadhirai of making comments about him referring to events that occurred prior to the show. The dispute took an intense turn even during the commercial break, leaving Kamrudin visibly angry.

Stepping in firmly, Vijay Sethupathi firmly told both contestants that personal matters from outside the show should not influence their behaviour inside the house. He advised them to respect the game's boundaries and maintain the show's decorum. Despite the warning, Kamrudin failed to keep a check on his emotions and continued lashing out at Aadhirai. The moment became one of the highlights from the show.

Tushar’s captaincy questioned on BB 9 Tamil weekend episode

Next, Vijay Sethupathi turned his focus to Tushar’s leadership, calling him out for being biased. With the house divided into two groups, six contestants in the Luxury house and the rest in the Bigg Boss house, Sethupathi asked why only one section seemed dissatisfied. He admitted that he had expected much more from Tushar’s captaincy and expressed disappointment at his performance.

Apsara CJ evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9

The episode concluded with an emotional eviction segment. While most contestants thought Kamrudin would exit the show, Vijay Sethupathi surprised everyone by announcing Apsara CJ’s elimination. As the housemates teared up, Apsara joined the host on stage, where Sethupathi took a moment to thank her mother and brother for their unconditional acceptance and support of her identity as a transwoman.

In a touching gesture, he invited Apsara to use the stage as her personal ramp and take one final walk before bidding farewell to her Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 journey. The show premiered on JioHotstar from October 5.

