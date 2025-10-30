Bhoomi Shetty's powerful look as 'Maha' from Prasanth Varma's Mahakali unveiled | See post The makers of the upcoming Telugu language film, Mahakali, unveiled the first look poster of Bhoomi Shetty as 'Maha' on social media. Puja Kolluru's directorial is a part of Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Have a look at the post here.

New Delhi:

Renowned filmmaker Prasanth Varma on Thursday unveiled the first-look poster of Bhoomi Shetty's character, Maha, from his upcoming film Mahakali. For those who may not know, Prasanth Varma gained widespread recognition for his 2024 film Hanu-Man.

The film, directed by Puja Kolluru, also features Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna as Asuraguru Shukracharya, marking his Telugu debut.

Bhoomi Shetty as 'Maha' in Prasanth Varma's Mahakali

Sharing the announcement poster, the makers wrote, "From the cosmic womb of creation awakens the most FEROCIOUS SUPERHERO of the universe! Introducing Bhoomi Shetty as MAHA (sic)." In the first-look poster, Bhoomi Shetty can be seen in an all-new avatar, showcasing divine power and a fierce look. She is also seen wearing traditional jewellery.

Social media reacts

Social media users were quick to react to the post, expressing their excitement over Bhoomi Shetty’s gripping look. One user commented, "This is mindblowing!! You are so apt for this You go girl! (sic)." Another added, can’t wait (sic)." Apart from these, Kantara actress Sapthami Gowda also congratulated Bhoomi Shetty on her role, writing, "God bless you with immense success! Congratulations (sic)." The post has garnered more than 30 thousand likes and hundreds of comments so far.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ @PRASANTHVARMAOFFICIAL)Screengrab of Sapthami Gowda's comment on Prasanth Varma's Instagram post.

Earlier in September, the makers revealed the first look poster of Akshaye Khanna as Asuraguru Shukracharya. The caption of the post reads, "In the shadows of gods, rose the brightest flame of rebellion Presenting The Enigmatic #AkshayeKhanna as the eternal ‘Asuraguru SHUKRACHARYA’ from #Mahakali (sic)."

Bhoomi Shetty's known work

For the unversed, Bhoomi Shetty has featured in several critically acclaimed films in her acting career so far. She was last seen in the spy drama thriller Kingdom, alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Satyadev Kancharana. Her notable performances include Sharathulu Varthisthai, Vasanthi and others.

Also Read: Akshaye Khanna looks unrecognisable as 'Asuraguru Shukracharya' in Prasanth Varma's Mahakali