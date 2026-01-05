Bharathiraja, veteran filmmaker and actor, hospitalised in Chennai; hospital shares health update Veteran Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja was hospitalised in Chennai after complaining of breathlessness. The hospital authorities have shared his latest health update.

Veteran Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja was hospitalised a few days ago after he complained of breathlessness. The 84-year-old director was rushed to MGM Healthcare in Chennai on December 27, where he was admitted to the Critical Care Unit. According to a health update shared by the hospital, his condition is currently stable, though doctors have said he will continue to remain under close medical supervision.

A medical bulletin issued on January 5 stated that Bharathiraja is responding to treatment. The statement read, “Mr Bharatiraja was admitted with severe lung infection and is currently being treated in the Critical Care unit. He is on all appropriate treatment for organ impairments and is being closely cared for by our team of medical experts. His condition is stable, and he will continue to require treatment in the Critical care unit.”

Earlier, another bulletin released on Saturday, January 3, had also reassured fans and well-wishers about his health. It said, “Mr Bharathiraja, renowned movie director, is presently admitted at MGM HEALTHCARE, Aminjikkarai, following complaints of breathlessness. He is receiving appropriate medical care in the intensive care unit. His clinical condition is stable, and he continues to be under close monitoring by our team of medical experts. With appropriate supports, his vital parameters remain within normal limits. He is responding satisfactorily to the ongoing treatment. Further updates will be communicated as and when deemed necessary.”

The health scare comes after a deeply personal loss for the filmmaker. In 2025, Bharathiraja’s son Manoj passed away at the age of 48 following a cardiac arrest. Manoj was also known to audiences for his roles in films such as Taj Mahal, Samudhiram and Alli Arjuna.

Bharathiraja made his directorial debut in 1977 with 16 Vayathinile and went on to carve a special place in Tamil cinema with films like Kizhake Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal, Alaigal Oivathillai, Kaadhal Oviyam and Mudhal Mariyathai. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2004 for his contribution to regional cinema.

