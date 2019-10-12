Image Source : TWITTER Bengali film Binisutoy selected for International Film Festival of Kerala

National award winning director Atanu Ghosh's upcoming Bengali film 'Binisutoy' (Withoutstrings) has been selected for International Film Festival of Kerala.

The film starring Ritwik Chakraborty and Bangladeshi actress Jaya Ahsan is one of the seven movies selected in the 'Indian Cinema Now' section of the festival commencing from December 6.

"Every year, Indian Cinema Now of prestigious international Film Festival of Kerala features only seven noteworthy Indian films. #Binisutoy finds berth among the coveted seven this year. Proud privilege for the entire team," Ghosh said in a tweet.

Ghosh's 'Mayurakshi' got the National Award for Best Bengali Feature Film in 2017.

"Binisutoy tells the story of how two strangers meet at the audition of a game show, become friends and try to find out the meaning of their lives through some strange pattern of existence," the director told PTI on Saturday.

He said 'Binisutoy' will be released commercially after it completes its journey in the festical circuit. Ghosh's directorial debut 'Angshumaner Chhobi' (A

film by Angshuman) was selected in the Indian Panorama of the IFFI 2009.

Besides 'Binisutoy', the six other films selected in the 'Indian Cinema Now' section of the festival are Anandi Gopal (Marathi), Axone (Hindi/English), Mai Ghat: Crime No 103/2005) (Marathi), Hellaro (Gujarati), Market/Lewduh (Khasi), and The Funeral/Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi (Hindi).