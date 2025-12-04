AVM Saravanan, Sivaji and Sonthakkaran producer, dies due to age related illness Veteran producer AVM Saravanan, head of the storied AVM Productions, passed away on Thursday morning, December 4, 2025, at the age of 86. He died after suffering age‑related health issues.

Throughout his career in the film industry, veteran producer AVM Saravanan produced several hit films, including Suriya's Ayan (2009), Rajinikanth's Sivaji (2007), and Arjun Sarja's Sonthakkaran (1989).

Tamil actor Vidiyal Raju expressed his grief over the demise of producer by sharing a heartfelt note on his Facebook handle. While sharing a picture of AVM Saravanan, he wrote, ""The elegance of simplicity! The birthplace of peace! Please come, sir! You will be born again as the crown prince of Tamil cinema…! I am saddened."

This is a developing story.