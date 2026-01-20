Atlee, wife Priya set to welcome second child; Samantha, Janhvi Kapoor congratulate

Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya have shared adorable photos while announcing the news of the latter's second pregnancy.
In a joint post, the couple wrote, "Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member! Yes ! We are pregnant again Need all your blessings , love and prayers With love Atlee , Priya , Meer , Becky , Yuki , chocki , Coffee and Goofy."
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor and Keerthy Suresh, were among their many well-wishers who congratulated them.
This is a developing story.