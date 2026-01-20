Atlee, wife Priya set to welcome second child; Samantha, Janhvi Kapoor congratulate Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya are set to welcome their second child. The announcement drew warm reactions from several celebrities, including Samantha, Keerthy Suresh and Janhvi Kapoor.

New Delhi:

Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya have shared adorable photos while announcing the news of the latter's second pregnancy.

In a joint post, the couple wrote, "Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member! Yes ! We are pregnant again Need all your blessings , love and prayers With love Atlee , Priya , Meer , Becky , Yuki , chocki , Coffee and Goofy."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor and Keerthy Suresh, were among their many well-wishers who congratulated them.

This is a developing story.