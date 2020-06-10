Image Source : TWITTER/FANPAGE As fans trend #HappyBirthdayNandamuriBalakrishna, actor treats them with first look of NBK 106

Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna is celebrating his 60th birthday on June 10. However, the fans got their surprise a day before when the makers of his upcoming action-film NBK 106 released the first look of the actor which they called it the 'first roar.' The one-minute-long video shows Nandamuri in a powerful avatar as he makes an entry wearing a white shirt and lungi later which he indulges in various action-sequences in style. As soon as the look was released, fans went gaga and soon the actor became one of the top trends and #HappyBirthdayNandamuriBalakrishna started trending on Twitter. It is being said that the actor will be seen playing a double role in the film of that of a powerful Rayalseema politician and an aghora. Reportedly, he has lost oodles of weight and a makeover to get into the skin of his character.

The first look was shared by the makers alongwith a caption "#BB3 First roar from NBK 106 on Dwaraka Creations. #NBK106 is a latest Telugu movie directed by Boyapati Srinu." Check out the post here:

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh announced the arrival of the first look and wrote, "As Nandamuri Balakrishna turns 60 tomorrow, the makers of his ongoing Telugu film will unveil the 'first roar' today at 7.09 pm...#Balakrishna and director #BoyapatiSreenu reunite for the third time, hence the collaboration is called #BB3 #BB3Roar #NBK106 #NBK60 #BalayyaBoyapati3."

Have a look at how fans wished him on his birthday:

On the occasion of our beloved Honourable Chairman Sri Nandamuri Balakrishna's 60th Birthday on 10th June 2020, our management on behalf of the entire hospital staff wishes him a Happy & a Blessed Birthday!#HBDNBK #HappyBirthdayNandamuriBalakrishna #HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/baN80WTMTb — s_a_r_v_e_s_h (@sarvesh12singh1) June 9, 2020

NBK 106 is directed by Boyapati Srinu and produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the production banner Dwaraka Creations. The film happens to be Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu's third collaboration together after the 2010 film Simha and the 2014 film Legend. The music has been composed by S Thaman.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage