Annaatthe: Rajinikanth soaks up in festive spirit in the first look poster

Siruthai Siva's directorial 'Annaatthe' has been grabbing attention ever since its inception as it has the biggest star of Indian cinema, Rajinikanth in the lead role. On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, makers released the first look poster of the film. The poster screams festive spirit with Rajnikath's charm and temple bells in the backdrop.

Slated for a Deepavali release on November 4, the rural drama stars Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh, Sathish, Khushbu, Meena, Soori and Robo Shankar in pivotal roles. The makers will also release the motion poster of the film a few hours later at 6 Pm in the evening today.

On Thursday, the makers had surprised fans with the announcement of the poster release. Sharing the happy news, the makers wrote, “#Annaatthe thiruvizha aarambam! #AnnaattheFirstLook Tomorrow @ 11 AM | #AnnaattheMotionPoster Tomorrow @ 6 PM (sic).”

The film is a rural entertainer with an unconventional storyline. Rajinikanth will be seen playing the role of the village chief in the film. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film’s music is composed by D Imman.