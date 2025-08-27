Anil Ravipudi and Chiranjeevi's film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will release on this day Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Anil Ravipudi and Chiranjeevi 's film will be released in theatres on occasion of Sankranthi 2026.

Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi shared the poster of his upcoming film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi. In the poster, the Padma Vibhushan recipient can be seen in a traditional look, standing on a boat.

Sharing the post on Instagram, the filmmaker wishes his fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and wrote, 'Happy Vinayaka Chaviti to all, Yours, Our Shankara Varaprasad garu'

The title carries Chiranjeevi's full name

For the unversed, Chiranjeevi's full name is Konidela Sivasankara Varaprasad Rao. And the upcoming film has been titled Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

In the film, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh will be seen together for the first time. The female lead in the film is Nayanthara. The film is written and directed by Anil. Earlier, a wedding scene from the film leaked online.

The movie will release on Sankranthi 2026. Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on 14 Jan, 2026.

Anil Ravipudi work front

Anil's first collaboration with Chiranjeevi is MSVG. In the popular family comedies F2: Fun and Frustration and F3, he previously collaborated with Venkatesh. Additionally, they collaborated on Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which earned Rs 255.2 crore globally and is the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025.

In addition to the movie with Anil, Chiranjeevi will feature in Vishwambhara, which is being directed by Vassishta, and an untitled Srikanth Odela production.

