Sundarakanda X review: Did Nara Rohit's comedy-drama impress netizens? Nara Rohit's comedy-drama Sundarakanda has been released in theatres. Read its X review here.

The romantic comedy Sundarakanda has been released in theatres. The Tamil film, written and directed by Venkatesh Nimmalapudi, is based on Sidharth's (Nara Rohit) different stages of his life.

The film has been getting mostly positive reviews and it seems that the film, made with a very low budget, will be able to recover its cost.

Sundarakanda X reviews

A user took to his X profile and wrote, 'Sundarakanda is a perfect watch during the festival or weekend. Decent comedy, no cringe scenes, the best interval twist, excellent drama, good comedy, overall blockbuster response.'

Another tweet read, 'I went to the movie with low expectations, but it turned such a fun and entertaining. Easily best family movie I’ve seen recently. It’s a solid comeback for @IamRohithNara with decent comedy, no cringe scenes, and a perfect watch during a festival or weekend.'

Another X user also reviewed Sundarakanda and wrote, 'Sundarakanda is off to a decent start. Interval twist is a highlight, Satya's comedy is hilarious and Nara Rohith's performance is on point.'

Sundarakanda story

In the film, Nara Rohit is seen with two women. One is Sridevi Vijaykumar, whose innocent first love and the other is Vriti Vaghani, his mature, second chance of romance is hinted at.

Sundarakanda cast and crew

Apart from Nara Rohit, Vriti Vaghani and Sridevi Vijaykumar, the film also features actors Naresh Vijaya Krishna, Vasuki Anand, comedian Satya, Ajay, VTV Ganesh, Abhinav Gomatam, Vishwawanth, Roopa Lakshmi, Sunaina and Raghu Babu.

The lyrics of the songs are written by Sri Harsha Emani. The music of this film is composed by Leon James. The cinematography of the film is done by Pradeep M Varma, while Rohan Chilla is the editor and Rajesh Pentakota is the art director. Sandeep is the executive producer of the film.

