Allu Sirish, superstar Allu Arjun's brother, to marry fiancée Nayanika in March | Details

Telugu actor Allu Sirish announced on Monday that he will marry his fiancée, Nayanika, in March 2026. The actor shared the happy news with his fans through a video posted on his Instagram handle.

Sirish, the younger brother of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and the son of noted producer Allu Aravind, has revealed that the wedding will take place on March 6, 2026. Interestingly, the date holds special significance for the family, as it is the same day Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy.

Known for films like Gouravam, Kotha Janta and Srirastu Subhamastu, Sirish has been dating Nayanika since 2023. The couple got engaged in October, with the actor announcing the milestone by sharing a set of pictures from the ceremony on social media. “I’m finally & happily engaged to the love of my life, Nayanika,” he had written in the caption.

On the work front, Allu Sirish was last seen in the 2024 film Buddy, directed by Sam Anton. The film also featured Gayatri Bhardwaj, Prisha Rajesh Singh and Ajmal Ameer in key roles.