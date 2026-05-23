Allu Arjun to play Shaktimaan in Basil Joseph's next? Athiradi director clarifies

New Delhi:

The children's show Shaktimaan, immensely popular during the 90s and 2000s, continues to boast a massive fan following even today. This is precisely why discussions regarding a film adaptation of Shaktimaan have been ongoing for quite some time. Ranveer Singh's name had also frequently surfaced in connection with the project; however, Mukesh Khanna did not approve of the Dhurandhar actor for the role.

Meanwhile, rumours also emerged suggesting that Allu Arjun's highly anticipated upcoming film, in collaboration with Basil Joseph, is, based on Shaktimaan. For the unversed, Basil previously directed Tovino Thomas's superhero film Minnal Murali, released in 2021, which proved to be a significant success. However, now the filmmakers have now issued a clarification regarding this much-anticipated project starring Allu Arjun.

Is the film based on Shaktimaan?

Speaking on Club FM 94.3, director Arun Anirudhan, who directed Tovino and Basil's recent film Athiradi, discussed the possibility of working on Shaktimaan alongside the filmmaker-actor duo. He stated, 'Paulson (Skaria) and I were writing the screenplay for Basil's next film.'

The filmmaker further said, 'Unfortunately, filming could not commence. Shaktimaan was poised to be a massive film. I do not know whether it will ultimately get made or not; the situation is quite complex.'

When asked if the unannounced project they are currently working on is, in fact, Shaktimaan, the director offered a clarification, 'No, it has no connection whatsoever to Shaktimaan. It is something entirely different. All updates regarding the film will be shared very soon.'

Basil Joseph on Making Shaktimaan

Recently, during an interaction with Cineulagam, when Basil Joseph was asked about his upcoming film with Allu Arjun, he gave a rather evasive response. He stated, 'We shall see what happens.' When specifically asked if the project in question was Shaktimaan, he did not give a definitive 'yes.'

However, while firmly declining to provide further details regarding the film, he explained that he could not discuss the matter at this time, as it is a process fraught with uncertainties. He assured that he would speak about it once the right moment arrives.

Mukesh Khanna on Allu Arjun playing Shaktimaan

Speculation regarding Allu Arjun taking on the role of Shaktimaan persists largely because Mukesh Khanna himself had identified Allu Arjun as the most suitable candidate for the part. This stands in contrast to Mukesh Khanna's vocal opposition to Ranveer Singh being cast as Shaktimaan.

In 2024, Mukesh Khanna remarked, 'I am not stating anything with absolute certainty right now, but I do feel that Allu Arjun could make for a great Shaktimaan. He possesses the right looks and physique for the role.'

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