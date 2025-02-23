Allu Arjun opens up about wearing saree in Pushpa 2: The Rule's Jatara scene The craze of actor Allu Arjun's film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' created a stir at the box office. In one of its scenes, the actor was seen wearing a saree and this scene proved to be the most special scene of the film. Now Allu Arjun has opened up about the scene.

'Pushpa 2' was released in theatres a few months ago. Allu Arjun's brilliant acting in it made a lot of headlines. The actor talked about the Gangamma Jatara sequence in the film, in which he was seen in the character of a saree. Let's know what the actor said about this scene.

Allu Arjun was scared after hearing about the scene

'Pushpa 2' actor Allu Arjun spoke to Hollywood Reporter India, in which he talked about the Gangamma Jatara sequence in the film. In this scene of the film, the actor was wearing a saree, bangles and jewellery. The National Award-winning actor said that initially when director Sukumar explained this scene to him, he was scared. Then he came to know that this would be the most important scene of the film. 'We had done a great photoshoot, on which the director said that this is not right. On this, the director said, 'I want you to wear a saree, dress like a woman.' Then a sketch of that scene was made, which I saw,' said Arjun.

Had to look dashing even after wearing a saree

Allu Arjun said that he worked hard in filming this scene. He added that this scene seemed a bit strange, but it turned out that for an actor this is the most special scene of the film. By doing this you will emerge as a different actor. Even after wearing a saree, bangles, and makeup, he had to give a masculine look, so that the alpha-ness was not lost.

About 'Pushpa 2'

Rashmika Mandanna was seen in the lead role with Allu Arjun in the film 'Pushpa 2- The Rule' directed by Sukumar. This film broke all the box office records in terms of earnings. The film earned Rs 1799 crore worldwide. This film was the second part of 'Pushpa- The Rise'. Now its third part 'Pushpa 3: The Rampage' will release in 2026.

Also Read: Loved Chhaava? Here are upcoming period dramas that you can keep a tab on