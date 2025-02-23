Loved Chhaava? Here are upcoming period dramas that you can keep a tab on Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' is ruling the box office these days. Amidst the film's massive earnings, today we are going to tell you about some upcoming period war films, that can rule the box office in coming times.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's period drama 'Chhaava' is achieving tremendous success at the box office. The audience has praised this period war drama film wholeheartedly. This is the reason why this film is now moving fast towards joining the 300 crore club. But do you know that several period drama films are gearing up for their releases? Have a look at them here.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu

This film is an Indian Telugu language historical action-adventure film, which is based on the 17th century Mughal Empire. The film is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyoti Krishna. At the same time, its screenplay is written by Jagarlamudi and Sai Madhav Burra. Pawan Kalyan will be seen in the lead role in the film. Along with him, names like Bobby Deol, Nidhi Agarwal, Nargis Fakhri and Nora Fatehi are also present in the film.

Kannappa

Kannappa is a Telugu language historical drama film based on the life of Kannappa, a devotee of Lord Shiva. The film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. It is produced by Mohan Babu. Vishnu Manchu will be seen in the lead role in this film. Kannappa has great significance in Hinduism. His story will be presented on the big screen through this film. The film features Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles.

The Pride of India: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

'Kantara' fame actor Rishabh Shetty is now going to be seen in another historical film, and this time he will be seen in the role of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film has been named 'The Pride of India: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj'. It is directed by Sandeep Singh. The first poster of this film was released on February 19 on the 395th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath

'Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath' is a historical drama film which tells the story of brave warriors who sacrificed their lives to protect the Somnath temple in the 14th century. Sunil Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Sooraj Pancholi are in the lead roles in this film. Recently the teaser of the film was released, which was well received by the audience.

