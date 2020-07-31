Image Source : TWITTER/ALLUARJUN Allu Arjun announces new film 'AA21' helmed by Koratala Siva

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun took to Instagram and announced his next film on Friday. The film will be directed by Koratala Siva. Arjun also shared the first poster of the film, tentatively titled "AA21", on the photo-sharing website. In the poster, two boys can be seen standing near a shore and gazing at a village.

"Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with @sivakoratala garu. Been looking forward for this for quiet a while. My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture. Sandy, Swathi and Nutty this is my way of showing love for you guys,' he captioned the poster.

Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu . Been looking forward for this for quiet a while . My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture . Sandy , Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing of my love for you guys . pic.twitter.com/uwOjtSAMJV — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 31, 2020

The director wrote, "Glad to announce my next with stylish star @alluarjun, produced by my dearest friend sudhakar mikkilineni @Yuvasudhaarts in association with @GA2Official."

Glad to announce my next with stylish star @alluarjun, produced by my dearest friend sudhakar mikkilineni @Yuvasudhaarts in association with @GA2Official pic.twitter.com/oKciwiSYgB — koratala siva (@sivakoratala) July 31, 2020

According to media reports, the film is based on a political angle and will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. Yuvasudha Arts and GA2 Pictures will be jointly producing this film.

The film is scheduled to release in early 2022. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage