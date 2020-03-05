Aham Brahmasmi First Look: Manoj Manchu's intense look will capture your imagination

Aham Brahmasmi's first look poster shared by Manoj Manchu on Twitter

Telugu star Manoj Manchu is all set to make his screen comeback with his upcoming pan India film Aham Brahmasmi. The film has been in news ever since was first announced and going by the first look of the film we can expect it to be an interestingly intense film. Manoj is also co-producing the film. Aham Brahmasmi features Manoj Manchu in a spiritual avatar and in the first look poster, he could be seen giving off three different expressions.

Sharing the first look with his fans, Manoj tweeted, “Here comes the First look of our Pan Indian film #AhamBrahmasmi. #AB is all set to make some loud noise after the years of my absence on screen. Promising you some goosebumps with this crime, comedy & action-packed film. #AhamBrahmasmiFirstLook #AhamBrahmasmiFL #ABFL.”

Directed by Srikant Reddy, Aham Brahmasmi will be released in five different languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film has been bankrolled by Manoj and her mother and he will be expecting to make a grand comeback. He was last seen in 2017 release Gunturodu. Tamil actress Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead. Further details are awaited.

Aham Brahmasmi is expected to hit the theatres on August 29, 2020.

Talking about the personal life of Manoj Manchu, 2019 was a difficult year for the actor. Manoj announced his separation with wife Pranathi Reddy after a marriage of four years. Manoj took to Twitter to shared the news with his fans and followers.