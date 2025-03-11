After wedding gown, Samantha Ruth Prabhu repurposes her engagement ring, here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a big change with her engagement ring. After the wedding dress, the actress has now changed her diamond ring.

South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband Naga Chaitanya were divorced about 4 years ago. A few years after the divorce, Samantha turned her white wedding gown into a black body con dress and now seems like the Citadel: Honey Bunny actor has done something similar to her wedding ring, so much so that netizens were quick to see the latest change by the actor.

How did Samantha repurpose wedding ring?

A video of Surat's jewelry designer Dhrumit Merulia went viral on social media, in which it is being told that Samantha has turned her engagement ring into a beautiful pendant. Dhoomit has told in the video that Samantha, who changed her wedding dress, has now made changes with her wedding ring as well. She has made a necklace out of the diamond ring given by Naga Chaitanya during their wedding.

Soon after the video went viral, Instagram users were quick to notice Sam wearing the pendant that was made with her wedding ring in several of her Instagram photos.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya relationship

Let us tell you that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya dated for almost 6 years after 4 years of friendship. They got married in the year 2017 in Goa. The former couple had two weddings, a South Indian and a Christian wedding. However, they were officially divorced in 2021. After the separation, South actor Naga Chaitanya married Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala just a few months ago. Naga's family welcomed their second daughter-in-law with great pomp.

On the work front

Samantha was last seen in Raj and DK's Citadel: Honey Bunny. The Prime Video series also features Varun Dhawan. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya finally gave a hit after several flops with Sai Pallavi starrer Thandel. While Sam will next be seen in Raj and DK's Netflix series Rakt Bramhand and her home productions' first film Bangaram, Chai, on the other hand, will be seen next in NC 24.

