This highest-paid actress has the most colour-based songs in Bollywood | Holi 2025 Special

Holi 2025 is around the corner and the nation is gearing up for the festival of colors. This time, Bollywood new releases may not be hitting theatres, but several past releases will be taking over the big screens during their re-releases this Friday. Talking of films, while we have several Hindi films that have given evergreen Holi songs, do you know there's an actress who has the most colour-based songs in Bollywood?

Yes! we are talking about global star Deepika Padukone. With a filmography that's as vibrant as the festival of Holi itself, Deepika Padukone has given us some of the most iconic Holi songs that continue to dominate our playlists year after year. From the energetic beats of Balam Pichkari to the sultry vibes of Besharam Rang, Deepika's Holi songs are the perfect blend of tradition, romance, and celebration.

One of the most iconic Holi anthems, Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani has electrifying dance moves and unforgettable chemistry of Deepika and Ranbir Kapoor. The song's catchy lyrics and iconic beats make it a must-recreate Holi favorite for fans every year.

Deepika's Mohe Rang Do Laal from Bajirao Mastani is another mesmerising Holi song that celebrates tradition with elegance and cinematic beauty. Her soulful performance and dance, combined with stunning expressions, make this song an unforgettable Holi classic.

The passionate Lahu Muh Lag Gaya from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela showcases Deepika's mesmerising dance and graceful expressions, elevating the song to a memorable Holi hit loved by fans.

Last but not least, Besharam Rang from Pathaan, though not a traditional Holi song, has become a festive favorite with its vibrant visuals and energetic vibe. Deepika's sizzling moves and bold style in the track have made it perfect for Holi parties.

For the unversed, Holi 2025 will be celebrated on March 14.

