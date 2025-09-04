Abhijit Majumdar, Odia singer and music director, admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar in critical condition Abhijit Majumdar has been shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar due to his deteriorating health conditions at a private hospital.

New Delhi:

Well-known Odia singer and music director Abhijit Majumdar was sent to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after his health deteriorated at a Cuttack private hospital. According to hospital authorities, he was transferred late on Wednesday night since his condition was still critical.

According to a report in Odisha TV, Abhijit was put on ventilator support and admitted to the intensive care unit on Thursday afternoon.

For the unversed, Abhijit Majumdar is best known for his songs in Odia cinema. According to reports, Abhijit was first taken to a private hospital in Cuttack last Sunday after his blood sodium levels had sharply declined. However, he was later transferred to a different hospital in Cuttack's CDA neighbourhood, but when his condition didn't significantly improve, the doctors recommended him to AIIMS for better treatment.

BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik also took to his X handle to pray for the speedy recovery of Odia singer and music director Abhijit Majumdar. He wrote, "I have learned that the distinguished music director and singer from Odisha, Abhijit Majumdar, is undergoing treatment at AIIMS due to illness. I pray to Lord Jagannath for his good health and speedy recovery."

Abhijit Majumdar's known work

Odia singer and music composer Abhijit Majumdar is best known for his work in films like 'Mo Suna Pua', 'Aashiq', and 'Aain Kanoon'. His famous songs include 'Ananta', 'Pouch Pelie De', 'Ae Rangabati', 'Jiya Jaha Kahu Mora', 'Hailo Mora Nakhra', and others.

