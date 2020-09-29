Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHETTY 5 Reasons why Anushka Shetty is one of the most talented actresses of the South film industry

Anushka Shetty is completing 15 successful years in the South Indian industry this year and is continuing to pack a punch in every performance. There's no doubt about the fact that she is one of the most-talented, bankable, and sought-after actors present today. The Bahubali actress in no time has become one of the most recognizable faces in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. She has taken no time to show fans her stellar acting skills that have seen her reach the very pinnacle of success.

Known to always push the boundaries by handpicking experimental roles which are never easy, Anushka is all set to foray into the digital realm for the very first time. The actress will be next seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Nishabdham where she plays the role of a mute artist in the midst of a murder mystery. Along with the movie’s gripping plot, it will be really interesting how the brilliant actor will wow her fans this time in her new avatar.

With exactly a week to go for Nishabdham’s release, here’s listing down 5 reasons why awesome Anushka is one of the best actresses to have graced the South Indian Film industry.

Beauty with Brains

Anushka Shetty is a talent that rarely appears and is a classic example of beauty with brains. Not many people know this but Anushka is a certified Yoga instructor and also hails from a family of Doctors and engineers. That’s not all, her knack for acting sees her as one who is multilinguistic for she can speak fluently in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, English.

A self-made woman

When Anushka entered the industry with her debut film Super, she had no industry contacts whatsoever. Like other actresses, Anushka was introduced as a glam doll in her debut film Super, but she has come a long way since then, due to her terrific performances and bold film choices. Such is her constant dedication to perfect every role that this queen has gone on to earn the title of ‘Lady Superstar of South Indian Cinema’.

Ms. Versatile

If there’s one thing that Anushka fans know about her is that she never backs out from a challenge. In her career spanning more than a decade, the actress has played numerous roles that were as challenging as they can get. Anushka's dual role in the 2009 Telugu fantasy drama Arundhati catapulted her to stardom and earned her every award that she was nominated in.

Be it Size Zero where she played a role of a plus-size woman and had to gain a considerable amount of weight Vedam where she donned the role of a prostitute, or in the two Baahubali blockbusters as Devasena, Anushka is one of those actors who gets into the skin of the character they take up.

Packing a Punch

What sets Anushka apart from her contemporaries is not just the critical acclaim and box office success that she has received but her pure passion and dedication to her work. Be it a role of a warrior, prostitute, lawyer, an old woman seeking revenge or a plump foodie, Anushka has done it all. Not a lot of people know this, but Anushka also performs her own stunts. The actress goes through intense physical training, a strict diet and lifestyle regime to look the way she does. Known to be a method actor she has also learnt sword fighting and horse riding for her roles.

A serial winner

It didn’t take much time for Anushka to be recognized for her acting skills as she received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in her very first movie.The actress who began her award-winning streak from her movie Arundhati hasn’t stopped. She has scooped major awards at Flimfare, CineMAA, Ugadi, Santosham, South Scope, Vamsee film, Jaya, Apsara, SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards), Cinegoers Association Award, Vijay Award all for Best Actress.

Add to that she has also won the Nadi Special Jury Award and Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize. Perhaps her biggest achievement as an actress is when she was won the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South last year for her terrific performance in Bhaagamathie. Along with her acting scooping all major awards, she has also been listed as one of the most desirable women multiple times since the last decade.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage