'Wink girl' Priya Prakash Varrier's teachers feel she is better in studies than acting

Image Source : GOOGLE Priya Prakash Varrier in Oru Adaar Love

The 19-year-old actor Priya Prakash Varrier, who shot to fame with just a wink in her first film Oru Adaar Love became an internet sensation overnight. Priya's busy schedule affects her academics performance. For unversed, she still has one year to get her Bachelor's degree in commerce. Priya in a recent interview revealed that her teachers want her to focus more on academics since they feel she is better in studies as compared to acting. She said, "They're fair enough on their part but I want to act."

Priya made a valid point because currently she is juggling hard between studies and acting. Her family surely does not want her to drop in between.

The actress has performed well in her last two films and is now all set to make her Bollywood debut with Sridevi Bungalow, a romantic-thriller written and directed by Prasanth Mambully, and produced by Chandrasekhar S.K. The film also stars Priyanshu Chatterjee, Aseem Ali Khan and Mukesh Rishi in important roles.

Sridevi Bungalow faced trouble after the first look of the film was released. Many stated that it's trying to gain fame out of the late actress Sridevi who passed away due to accidental drowning in a bathtub. Even the first trailer was somewhere related to to the mishap that happened in the Dubai hotel. Talking about the controversies, Priya had earlier said, "Sridevi Bungalow is my debut in Bollywood. There have been some controversies around it but eventually, it will come out as a good film. I got a lot of positive feedback from the second trailer.”