Wednesday, June 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Regional Cinema News
  5. 'Wink girl' Priya Prakash Varrier's teachers feel she is better in studies than acting

'Wink girl' Priya Prakash Varrier's teachers feel she is better in studies than acting

Priya Prakash Varrier, who shot to fame with just a 'wink' is juggling between her studies and acting career.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 12, 2019 16:51 IST
Priya Prakash Varrier in Oru Adaar Love
Image Source : GOOGLE

Priya Prakash Varrier in Oru Adaar Love

The 19-year-old actor Priya Prakash Varrier, who shot to fame with just a wink in her first film Oru Adaar Love became an internet sensation overnight. Priya's busy schedule affects her academics performance. For unversed, she still has one year to get her Bachelor's degree in commerce. Priya in a recent interview revealed that her teachers want her to focus more on academics since they feel she is better in studies as compared to acting. She said, "They're fair enough on their part but I want to act."

Priya made a valid point because currently she is juggling hard between studies and acting. Her family surely does not want her to drop in between.

The actress has performed well in her last two films and is now all set to make her Bollywood debut with Sridevi Bungalow, a romantic-thriller written and directed by Prasanth Mambully, and produced by Chandrasekhar S.K. The film also stars Priyanshu Chatterjee, Aseem Ali Khan and Mukesh Rishi in important roles.

Sridevi Bungalow faced trouble after the first look of the film was released. Many stated that it's trying to gain fame out of the late actress Sridevi who passed away due to accidental drowning in a bathtub. Even the first trailer was somewhere related to to the mishap that happened in the Dubai hotel. Talking about the controversies, Priya had earlier said, "Sridevi Bungalow is my debut in Bollywood. There have been some controversies around it but eventually, it will come out as a good film. I got a lot of positive feedback from the second trailer.”

 

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryNational Film Archive of India pays homage to Girish Karnad Next StoryKaran Johar's films have real emotions: Bhumi Pednekar  