Vijay Deverakonda, Keerthy Suresh, Ram Charan win big at SIIMA 2019. See complete list of winners

SIIMA 2019 winners list

South Indian International Movie Awards aka SIIMA's eighth edition is being held in Doha, Qatar. The two-day fest felicitates artist working in south Indian film industry for their achievement. While Telugu and Kannada cinema get honoured on the first day, the next day is dedicated to Malayalam and Tamil film industry.

On the first day, Tollywood movies such as Rangasthalam and RX 100 bagged major awards. While Ram Charan won Best Actor award for Rangasthalam, Keerthy Suresh bagged Best Actress award for Mahanati. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda won Best Actor (Critics Choice) for his film Geetha Govindam.

On the other hand, Kannada film KGF Chapter 1 took home major awards. Yash and Prashant Neel won the Best Actor and Best Director Awards respectively for KGF.

Meanwhile, superstar Chiranjeevi was felicitated with guest of honour award at SIIMA 2019.

Check out the full list of winners on Day 1

SIIMA 2019 Telugu Winners List:

Best Actor: Ram Charan (Film: Rangasthalam)

Best Actor (Critics Choice): Vijay Deverakonda (Film: Geetha Govindam)

Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh (Film: Mahanati)

Best Debut Director: Ajay Bhupathi (Film: RX 100)

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male): Rajendra Prasad (Film: Rangasthalam)

Best Comedian: Sathya (Film: Chalo)

Best Director Popular film-maker: Sukumar (Film: Rangasthalam)

Best Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad (Film: Rangasthalam)

Best Debut Actor: Female: Payal Rajput (Film: RX 100)

Best Actress In Supporting Role: Anasuya Bharadwaj (Film: Rangasthalam)

Best Playback Singer Female: MM Manasi (Film: Rangasthalam)

Best Play Back Singer Male: Anurag Kulkarni(Film: RX 100)

Best Lyrics Writer: Chandra Bose (Film: Rangasthalam)

Best Cinematographer: Rathnavelu (Film: Rangasthalam)

SIIMA 2019 Kannada Winners List:

Best Actor in Leading Role: Yash (Film: KGF Chapter 1)

Best Debut Actor Female: Anupama Gowde (Film: Aa Karaala Rathri)

Best Debutant Director: Mahesh Kumar (Film: Ayogya)

Best Director: Prashanth Neel (Film: KGF Chapter 1)

Best Comedian: Prakash Thuminar (Film: Sarkar.Hi.Pra.Shaale.Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramana Rai)

Best Negative Role: Dhananjaya (Film: Tagaru)

Best Actress in supporting: Archana Jois (Film: KGF Chapter 1)

Best Lyrics Writer: Chetan Kumar (Film: Ayogya)

Best Cinematographer: Bhuvan Gowda (Film: KGF: Chapter 1)

Best Playback Singer Female: Ananya Bhat (Film: Tagaru)