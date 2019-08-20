Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Teaser Out: Chiranjeevi performs high-octane action, Amitabh Bachchan’s look intrigues

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser out

The makers of the much-awaited film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy have finally released the teaser and have left the fans super excited. There is no denying that the film is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. Along with a super-talented star cast, the period drama is all set to portray the story of the first rebel who fought against the British rule. On Monday, the makers of the film released power-packed posters of the different characters of the film and now the teaser has just worked as the cherry on the cake.

The one minute 25 seconds teaser shows the story of real-life freedom fighter Narasimha Reddy. The teaser begins by talking about the history of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country such as Rani Laxmi Bai, Bhagat Singh and Mangal Pandey. Then takes the viewers to Narasimha Reddy who was the first one to raise his sword against the British rule. Not only the strong dialogues in the teaser, but intriguing looks and high-octane action definitely hits all the right chords.

Watch Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Official Teaser here-

The makers have focused on the story of Narasimha Reddy that has been lost in the pages of history. Chiranjeevi very valiantly brings out the fighter In him in the video and keeps you hooked from the first second to the last. While there has been just moving-on looks of all the other characters, they definitely leave us wondering how their characters will be ruled out in the film.

For the unversed, the period drama is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyalwara Narasimha Reddy and this war is considered the first war of independence against British rule in India. The film has a strong ensemble of actors like Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, Dr. Chiranjeevi, Kichha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Nayantara, Tamannaah and Niharika.

Sai Raa Narasimha Reddy has been produced by Ram Charan, Excel Entertainment and AA Films in collaboration with Konidela Productions. The film is directed by Surender Reddy and the film will hit the screens this year.

