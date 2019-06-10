‘Crazy’ Mohan, renowned Tamil writer and comedian passes away at 67

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Veteran comedian, actor and screenwriter 'Crazy mohan' declared dead due to acute heart attack

Renowned Tamil writer, comedian and actor, Crazy Mohan passed away in Chennai on June 10. The eminent film and theatre personality, who was known for his witty one-liners, suffered an acute heart attack on Monday afternoon and was immediately taken to the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. Efforts to revive him with the defibrillator failed and he was declared dead at 2 pm. He was 67 years old.

Mohan Rangachari was professionally a mechanical engineer at the College of Engineering, Guindy in the 1970s. Crazy Mohan was his stage name and was considered as legend in southern India, where he was born and brought up and gained all the fame for his famous joke, puns and word play. Mohan was also an ace script writer for Tamil films. He started writing stage plays and established his own drama troupe called “Crazy Creations” in 1979.

The veteran Actor, playwriter and screenwriter was already quite ill and was admitted to a well known hospital for treatment. Crazy Mohan was also associated with Kamal Haasan, helped him led to some really amusing sequences in Tamil Films.

Mohan Rangachari was also fond of writing one venba every day, Venba is classical Tamil-poetry. He has managed to write almost 40,000 venbas till date. Mohan was given the label ‘Crazy’ from his prominent stage play ‘Crazy Thieves in Palavakkam’, the full script was written for Natakapriya in 1976. Some of his other famous plays include ‘Crazy Kishkintha’,’Return of crazy thieves’ and ‘Madhil Mel Maadhu’.

Later, Actor Sathish, who was part of Crazy Mohan’s drama troupe“Crazy Creations” declared that his ‘mentor and legend’ passed away due to reproving heart attack this noon. The report of his death is all around the media where everyone is paying tribute to the veteran Tamil actor & screenwriter.