Women's Day 2022: Aarya to The Fame Game, 5 inspiring women-centric shows to watch with your girl gang

Today’s women in the films and web series that we see are just like their real-life counterparts, determined and ready to take over the world. They empower, encourage and inspire millions around the globe to be a better person and work towards a better tomorrow. As the world gears up for International Women’s Day on March 8, there could be nothing better to do than to watch some women-led shows that inspire everyone. With a bunch of such women-centric web series available on various platforms, here's five of the very best with the lead actress packing a punch.

Miriam Maisel - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Miriam “Midge” Maisel is an inspiration to many! Set in the London of ’50s and 60s, when a woman’s success was measured by her marital status, she defies all odds by choosing to be a single mother and take the reins of her career in her own hands. It’s a role to marvel at as Midge (played by Rachel Brosnahan) inspires women to realize their self-worth and free themselves from societal expectations.

Having delighted audiences over three terrific seasons, viewers can get to see her live her passion and succeed as a strong single woman in Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel that’s currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The web series, along with Rachel stars Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegan, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Luke Kirby and is written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.

Emily from Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Created by Darren Star, Emily in Paris is a story of a young American woman, Emily Cooper who embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends, and romance. The series stars Lily Collins in the titular role, along with Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo in pivotal roles. Along with giving us some fashion tips and takeaways about trends and labels, Emily also gives women a host of life lessons as she inspires them to never give up even in the worst of situations. Despite some heavy criticism of the show regarding the show's plot, it's Emily's quick wit & never-give-up attitude that is winning the hearts of one and all.

Anamika from The Fame Game (Netflix)

Having dazzled audiences on the big screen, the queen of the late 80s and 90s, Madhuri Dixit made her much-anticipated OTT debut on the web platform with The Fame Game. Directed by Sri Rao the series is a story about a superstar who suddenly vanishes without a trace. The show stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor, and Manav Kaul in leads. Playing the part to perfection, the Dhak Dhak girl has won the hearts of fans across the globe with a remarkable performance. Every scene in the series was a treat to watch as we saw the beautiful actress beautifully bring out the depth and many layers to the character and express them with utmost finesse.

Umang from Four More Shots Please! (Amazon Prime Video)

The series explores the friendship of four independent women - Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J and it deals with various topics including being a single mother, bisexuality and accepting your own body, among others. While Umang (Banji J) accepts her sexuality and receives support from her friends, her partner Samara (Lisa Ray) is deeply closeted. The show brings out how her character rises above societal norms and embraces her sexual orientation unabashedly.

Aarya from Aarya (Hotstar)

Sushmita Sen's Aarya is the web show co-created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi. The show stars Sushmita Sen in the titular role as a mother looking out for her kids. This diva gave a power-packed performance in both the seasons of Arya. The actress inspires others by showcasing being courageous and fearless. The actress owned every scene in the series and dealt with every emotion, be it disappointment, betrayal, love, anger, and frustration, with utmost perfection.

Watching these 5 women being as strong as ever is all the inspiration you need this Women’s Day to change and make a difference for the better.