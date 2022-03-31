Web series releasing in April 2022: List of upcoming shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee 5

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Posters of Mai, Gullak 3, Abhay 3

Upcoming Web Series April 2022 List: Entertainment will be at an all time high in April, given a varied lineup of web shows releasing in April. In this article, we have listed down all the popular web shows that will be released in April 2022 in India on streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee 5, Sony Liv & Voot among others.

Gullak season 3

Release date: 7 April

Streaming on: SonyLIV

Summary: Set in a quaint North Indian town, the show centers on the Mishra family. The new season will explore the far from perfect realities and dynamics of the Mishra clan, comprising parents Santosh and Shanti Mishra, and their sons Annu and Aman, and their evolution as a family and as individuals. The show speaks of the everyday experiences of a small town, middle-class Indian household, documented beautifully through interesting anecdotes mirroring daily life. Through various relatable instances, the audience gets an insight into the Mishras' lives, which make up a beautiful medley of emotions, disagreements, aspirations, and struggles.

Abhay season 3

Release date: 8 April

Streaming on: ZEE5

Summary: The crime thriller series starring Kunal Kemmu, Vijay Raaz, and Asha Negi in the lead role. The upcoming season will present Kunal returning as the determined cop Abhay Pratap Singh who faces many new unknown threats while trying to balance his professional and personal life.

Mai

Release date: 15 April

Streaming on: Netflix

Summary: Starring Sakshi Tanwar, Raima Sen, and Seema Bhargava in the lead roles, “Mai” revolves around the Chaudhary family of two brothers, who live in adjacent houses in the same colony, with their spouses and children. “A middle-class wife, mother and volunteer nurse witnesses a first-hand tragedy that forever changes her world. In an instant, she finds herself sucked into a rabbit hole of violence, crime and power,”

Better Call Saul Season 5

Release date: April 4

Streaming on: Netflix

Summary: "Better Call Saul" follows the story of con-man turned small-time lawyer, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), beginning six years before the events of "Breaking Bad", showing his transformation into the persona of criminal-for-hire Saul Goodman. The show, a spin-off of the cult hit AMC series "Breaking Bad", was renewed for the last season in January 2019.

Russian Doll Season 2

Release date: April 20

Streaming on: Netflix

Summary: In the show, Lyonne plays Nadia Vulvokov, a game developer who repeatedly dies and relives the same night in an ongoing time loop and tries to solve it, leading to her finding Alan Zaveri (Charlie Barnett) in the same situation. The upcoming installment is set four years after Nadia and Alan escaped mortality's time loop together. The Emmy-winning series, co-created by Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland, will continue to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens.

The First Lady

Release date: April 15

Streaming on: Voot

Summary: The First Lady showcases a revelatory reframing of American leadership through the lens of the First Ladies, delving deep into their personal and political lives. Exploring everything from their journeys to Washington, family life, and world changing political contributions, the impact of the White House's women is no longer hidden from view. The series features a star studded cast including Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt. Supported by Kiefer Sutherland, Dakota Fanning & Aaron Eckhart