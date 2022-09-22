Watch Captain on Zee5: Date, Time, OTT Premiere, How to Watch Arya's New Tamil Film Online in HD

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ZEE5 Captain

Watch Captain on Zee5: Tamil sci-fi action thriller "Captain" will have its world digital premiere on September 30, streaming platform ZEE5. Directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, the film was released in theatres on September 8. It stars Arya, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kavya Shetty, Simran and Harish Uthaman.

Captain on Zee5: Date and Time

Captain starring Arya will release on September 30.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said the team is thrilled to add yet another Tamil title into its library following the success of "Vikram" and "Yaanai". "The movie has phenomenal visuals paired with great performances by actors. 'Captain' also deals with multiple genres like action, sci-fi that the audience will enjoy. At ZEE5, our endeavour is to always expand the entertainment canvas for consumers enabling them to explore a wider range of genres," Kalra said in a statement.

Captain ​Cast

Arya

Aishwarya Lakshmi

Simran

Gokul

Thyagarajan

Kavya Shetty

Harish Uthaman

Bharath Raj

Captain Story

"Captain" chronicles the story of a team of soldiers, led by a brave military man played by Arya, who undertakes a dangerous and life-threatening mission in a restricted forest area. It is produced by The Show People.

Captain Trailer

Latest Web Series News