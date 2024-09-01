Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri's 'Bad Newz' hits OTT, but with a twist

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's 'Bad Newz' hits OTT

Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri's comedy movie Bad Newz, which entertained the audience a lot in the theatre, has knocked on OTT. After coming off the big screen, fans were desperate for the OTT release of this movie and now their impatience is over. This movie by director Anand Tiwari was released on the OTT platform a day earlier but with a twist. In such a situation, let us know on which OTT platform Bad Newz has been released and how can you watch the film

Bad Newz is now on OTT

After the theatres, the audience eagerly waits for the OTT release to watch their favourite movie. This is also true in the case of Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz. From Friday, August 31, the online streaming of Bad Newz has been started on the famous OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. However, for this, you will have to loosen your pocket. At present the makers have launched this comedy film on OTT on a rent basis. If you want to watch Bad Newz online at home at all costs, then for that you will have to spend some amount for rent on Prime Video.

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri were convincing enough in the film for people to like it. Moreover, its Tauba Tauba song and its dance trend also added to the film's popularity and demand. However, the film did not receive rave reviews from the critics and mixed reviews were observed from film experts.

Bad News was successful at the box office

Talking about the performance of Bad Newz at the box office, this movie has been very successful in terms of earnings. According to Sacnilk, the low-budget film Bad Newz has done a decent business of Rs 66 crore net at the box office and its worldwide collection has been above Rs 100 crore.

