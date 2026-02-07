Vadh 2: Five murder mysteries to watch on Netflix if you liked Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra's sequel As people are visit to theaters to watch the developments in Vadh 2's storyline, there are a number of murder mystery shows still up on Netflix, essentially providing the same thriller content to potential watchers. Let's have a look at some of them here.

The latest installment of the Vadh 2 movie franchise has hit the theaters, and the crime world has again raised the issue of normal lives under intense pressures. The return of Neena Gupta to the complex world has set the stage for the very unique approach to the movie storylines that keep haunted us since 2022. The unique aspect of the first movie involving Vadh has been the simple plotline devoid of any major incident or crime, instead focusing on moral dilemmas in the lives of the characters. As Vadh 2 has hit theatres, its after-effects are understandable, hence, these Netflix titles that offer a thoughtful mix of murder mysteries that value restraint, realism and emotional depth over spectacle, can be of your use.

5 Interesting murder mysteries to watch on Netflix

1. Jaane Jaan (2023)

Adapted from Keigo Higashino’s novel The Devotion of Suspect X, Jaane Jaan features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in lead role. The Netflix film deals with a single murder entangled around ordinary lives in a web of deception. Much like Vadh, it prioritises emotional tension and character psychology over dramatic twists.

2. Ittefaq (2017)

Remaking a classic 1969 film, Ittefaq is a crime thriller featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, and Akshaye Khanna. The film is a one-night story with two sides of a crime, and its use of testimonies and ambiguity, as well as a sense of sharp interrogation, is reminiscent of crime investigation, which can also be a psychological thriller.

3. Raat Akeli Hai (2020)

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte, the film Raat Akeli Hai is a thriller combined with social commentary. Filmed in the context of an embedded social hierarchy dominated by a particular family, the film manages to shed light on the life within the context of a murder mystery, making it a must-watch for whodunit enthusiasts.

4. Khufiya (2023)

Khufiya, a thriller starring Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi, is a story centered on espionage and treason, all under the direction of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. Though on a larger scale, the narrative on trust, loyalty, and sacrifice draws a parallel on the same lines as Vadh that found a place in the audience’s hearts.

5. Vadh (2022)

So, with the release of Vadh 2, it is essential to revisit the first part. The film, directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, features Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta as an old couple who are forced to lead their lives in an unimaginable situation. The movie stands out from other crime comedies.

