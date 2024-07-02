Vada Pav Girl opens up about her relationship with father, says he married 4-5 times after her mother's death

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Vada Pav Girl opens up about her relation with father

A lot of new and surprising things were seen in the July 1 episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'. After the nominations, there was a lot of turmoil among the contestants, due to which there was a lot of drama in the show today. After Munisha Khatwani was nominated, some people were seen getting emotional, while Sana Maqbool cried after nominating Naezy. Apart from the nominations, in today's episode, everyone's attention has been on Vada Pav girl Chandrika Dixit. She made a shocking revelation about her personal life inside the house. She said that her mother died when she was only six months old.

Chandrika Dixit reveals about mother's death

There has been a tremendous blast in 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' today, after which everyone's eyes became moist. The Vada Pav girl has revealed about her painful childhood that her mother died when she was 6 months old and after that, her father married many times. Talking to Ranveer Shorey and Munisha Khatwani, Chandrika Dixit said that at the time of birth, she did not see the face of her father and mother. All the contestants are shocked as soon as she tells this.

Chandrika Dixit's father had married not twice but many times

The internet sensation spoke openly about her mother's death and said, 'I was 6 months old when my mother left, then my father got addicted to alcohol.' Meanwhile, Ranveer asked the Vada Pav girl who took care of her in such a situation. Chandrika said that her father used to leave her at the relatives' house. In the same conversation, Dixit said that her father married many times and his relationship with them was not good. She has never got the love of a father. She further reveals that her father has married 4-5 times. Ranveer is shocked to hear Chandrika's answer and tauntingly says, 'Brother, your father will have to agree.'

Chandrika Dixit hates her father

The Vada Pav girl in 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' has also revealed that she hates her father. She said, 'I hate him. He was not there when I needed him. When I was 8-9 years old, I was adopted by my maternal grandmother. Ending the whole conversation, Chandrika said that she was not treated well at her relatives' house and she was given leftover food to eat.

