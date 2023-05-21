Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Top 5 comedy shows you cannot miss | FRIENDS to The Office

These days, OTT platforms seldom fail to provide humor with their huge selection of comedy shows. These shows will keep you delighted for hours on end with their small-town shenanigans, workplace antics, and memorable characters. If you're in the mood for some belly-laughing fun, we've got you covered!

Here is a list of the top five comedic shows you can watch online right now

1. The Office

"The Office" is an absolute classic that perfectly captures the absurdity and humor of everyday office life. Set in the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, this mockumentary-style sitcom follows a quirky cast of characters as they navigate the mundane yet hilarious world of paper sales. Steve Carell's portrayal of the bumbling yet well-meaning boss, Michael Scott, is nothing short of comedic genius. With its dry humor, memorable catchphrases, and unforgettable pranks, "The Office" will have you laughing out loud in no time.

2. The Middle

"The Middle" is a hidden gem that deserves more recognition for its genuine and relatable humor. This sitcom revolves around the Heck family, living in the middle of Indiana, who find themselves facing the daily challenges of suburban life. Patricia Heaton shines as Frankie Heck, a married wife, and mother who constantly tries to keep her family afloat amidst the chaos. With its endearing characters and a perfect blend of heartwarming moments and quirky comedy, "The Middle" is a feel-good show that will leave you in stitches.

3. Parks & Recreation

"Parks & Recreation" is a hilarious mockumentary that takes a comedic look at the workings of the Parks and Recreation Department in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. Led by the relentlessly optimistic and enthusiastic Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler, this ensemble cast delivers witty one-liners, memorable catchphrases, and absurd situations. The show expertly combines political satire, workplace comedy, and heartfelt friendships, making it an absolute must-watch for witty and smart humor fans.

4. Young Sheldon

"Young Sheldon" is a prequel to the immensely popular "The Big Bang Theory" and focuses on the childhood and early life of Sheldon Cooper, everyone's favorite socially awkward genius. This heartwarming and hilarious sitcom follows young Sheldon as he navigates high school, his family life, and his often bewildered peers. Iain Armitage delivers a remarkable performance as the young Sheldon, capturing the character's idiosyncrasies and genius in a way that will have you laughing and rooting for him at the same time.

5. F.R.I.E.N.D.S

No list of comedy shows on Comedy Central would be complete without mentioning the ICONIC sitcom "F.R.I.E.N.D.S". Follow the lives of six friends—Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe—as they navigate relationships, careers, and the ups and downs of life in New York City. With its witty banter, unforgettable catchphrases, and a perfect blend of humor and heartfelt moments, F.R.I.E.N.D.S continues to be a timeless classic that never fails to make us laugh.

