Theatre The Myth of Reality OTT release: Where to stream Rima Kallingal and Sajin Baabu's mystery drama online

The critically acclaimed Malayalam movie Theatre: The Myth of Reality, written and directed by National Award-winning director Sajin Baabu, is now available to stream online. Released in 2025, the mystery drama features Rima Kallingal in the lead role.

Viewers who missed the film in theatres can now watch it on their devices. Read on to find out where to catch this film.

Theatre: The Myth of Reality OTT release date and platform

The Malayalam movie Theatre: The Myth of Reality hit the digital screens of Manorama Max on February 20, 2026. The streaming platform also announced the film's OTT release date and platform via a social media post. The caption read, "Theatre: The Myth of Reality | Streaming Now | manoramaMAX (sic)."

Theatre The Myth of Reality: Production details

The film is produced under the banner Anjana Talkies and is written and directed by Sajin Baabu. For the unversed, filmmaker Sajin Baabu won the National Film Award for his 2020 film Biriyaani, which featured Kani Kusruti in the lead role. Regarding the technical aspects, the music for Theatre: The Myth of Reality is composed by Saeed Abbas, and the film is edited by Appu Bhattathiri.

Watch the official trailer below:

Theatre The Myth of Reality: Box office collection

Sajin Baabu's film Theatre The Myth of Reality was released on big screens in October 2025. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Theatre: The Myth of Reality had a slow start at the box office. It earned Rs 0.02 crore on its first day and continued to earn the same amount through Day 4. However, the movie saw a decline in collections on Day 5 and went on to collect Rs 0.1 crore by Day 11. Within 11 days of its release, it had earned a total of Rs 0.15 crore. Its worldwide collections currently stand at Rs 0.19 crore.

