The Woman in Cabin 10 ending explained: What really happened on the Aurora Borealis? Keira Knightley’s new Netflix mystery The Woman in Cabin 10 leaves viewers questioning what’s real and what’s imagined. Based on Ruth Ware’s bestselling novel, the film ends with shocking twists about identity and greed. Here’s a quick, human take on what actually went down in that eerie yacht.

Actress Keira Knightley, who is best known for her roles in films like 'Pride and Prejudice', 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl', was recently seen in Netflix's mystery thriller 'The Woman in Cabin 10'. For the unversed, the movie is based on the novel by Ruth Ware.

The film's ending leaves viewers thinking about the nature of reality and illusion. Read on to know what happened at the end of this movie.

The Woman in Cabin 10 - Plot

For the unversed, the story follows journalist Laura "Lo" Blacklock, played by Keira Knightley, aboard the luxury yacht named Aurora Borealis. She sees a woman fall overboard while on the trip, but she is informed that no one is missing. After which Lo continues her investigation, determined to find the truth. As the story unfolds, the journalist's investigation reveals a complex web of lies and full of complications.

What happens at the end of The Woman in Cabin 10?

Lo found out that the woman she saw was Carrie, who was employed by Guy Pearce's character Richard Bullmer to pose as his terminally ill wife, Anne. In order to inherit Anne's fortune, Richard intends to have her killed and replace her with Carrie. Richard throws Anne overboard and kills her when she catches them.

To keep their secret safe, Richard and his cronies try to silence Lo. After being locked in a room, Lo eventually gets out with Carrie's assistance. Lo's ex-boyfriend Ben attempts to assist but is fatally wounded. At the gala, Laura exposes the truth, revealing that Carrie is not Anne. Richard attempts to flee but is shot by Anne's head of security, Sigrid. Lo delivers the final blow, and Richard dies.

Lo writes an article focusing on Anne's charitable legacy. Carrie returns to her life with her daughter and expresses gratitude to Lo.

About 'The Woman in Cabin 10'

The mystery thriller drama 'The Woman in Cabin 10' is directed by Simon Stone and features Keira Knightley, Guy Pearce, David Ajala and others in the lead roles. The 1-hour and 32-minute-long film was released on October 10, 2025, and it seemed like it failed to impress the viewers and critics, as it has an IMDb rating of 5.9.

