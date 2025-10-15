Search: The Naina Murder Case ending explained: Who's the killer in Konkona Sensharma-led crime thriller? Search: The Naina Murder Case on JioHotstar ends without a clear killer, leaving fans restless. From political power plays to personal betrayals, ACP Sanyukta Das’s final investigation pulls you deep into a world where every truth hides another secret.

Naina Marathe is a university student in Navi Mumbai. One fine day, she goes missing. Her remains are discovered inside the trunk of a car that has been abandoned in a lake. The vehicle belongs to Tushar Surve, a local youth politician. The case is then assigned to able ACP Sanyukta Das (played by Konkona Sensharma), who was about to be transferred to Ahmedabad but is asked by her seniors to handle the case as her last assignment. She reluctantly agrees to stay, collaborating with her successor, ACP Jai Kanwal (Surya).

From the outset, various suspects emerge — including Naina’s friends, a teacher, a family employee, and the politician. As Das and Kanwal dig up the case, many hidden elements from Naina’s life come to the shore; namely, a secret phone, her many relationships, social media activity, and individuals with motives intertwined with questionable politics.

The Conclusion (Season 1): Unresolved matters

Well, the show might leave you on a cliffhanger. No clear culprit is identified as you keep biting your nails. However, the most significant takeaway is that the season concludes without confirming who can be blamed for Naina's death. The primary suspects continue to remain under suspicion, and none are conclusively implicated.

The investigation reveals extensive political corruption, underhanded campaign strategies, deceit, and obfuscation. Evidence is tampered with. Tushar Surve’s connections to the campaign are ambiguous. You will not be clear about the intentions until the very end.

(Spoiler alert) Jai Kanwal, the officer who is paired with Sanyukta, is discovered to be leaking information, hinting at a potential dubious motive in his role.

There are external pressures too, such as media scrutiny, campaign dynamics, and family secrets (including the father’s conduct and Naina’s undisclosed relationships) complicate the case. Some alibis crumble, and revelations about hidden truths come to light, leaving enough uncertainty in place.

There are strong inclinations and suspicions directed at Tushar Surve and his close circle (including Sahil), yet no conclusive evidence is found.

Fan theories regarding the identity of the killer

Since the show does not provide a definitive answer, fans have speculated various theories. Some theorise that Tushar Surve is the murderer or at least involved, based on his deceit, the use of his car, and the existing motive and opportunity.

Others have pointed to Sahil, a friend of Surve; perhaps he acted out of jealousy or to conceal something. He is depicted as someone who faced termination, experienced tensions, and may have secrets of his own.

With Jai Kanwal being a potential mole it suggests the possibility of police corruption or an insider aiming to mislead the investigation. The real killer could be using him as a pawn - twisting things just enough to shift the blame and stay out of reach.

JioHotstar's Search: The Naina Murder Case is streaming since October 10.

