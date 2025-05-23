This IITian quit job to pursue acting, made debut with Ranbir Kapoor's film, now dating Konkona Sen Read to know about this IITian who left his well-paying job to pursue a career in acting. He made his acting debut with Ranbir Kapoor's film in 2009.

New Delhi:

Amazon Prime Video's new show 'Gram Chikitsalay' has been in the news lately because of its storyline and has received good reviews from viewers. This comedy-drama series was created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, who is known for creating shows like 'Panchayat' and 'Permanent Roommates'. For those who don't know, 'Gram Chikitsalay' is about a doctor named Dr. Prabhat who takes charge of a Primary Health Centre in a village. The show has an IMDb rating of 7.2, and the lead star cast includes Amol Parashar, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, Vinay Pathak and Garima Vikrant Singh.

Amol Parashar captured all the attention in the show with his impressive performance as 'Dr Prabhat'. But do you know that before making his career in the entertainment industry, he used to work in a management consulting and technology firm? In this article, we are going to tell you about how Amol left his well-paying job to pursue acting.

Amol's acting career

Born on September 17, 1986, Amol studied mechanical engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. To make his career in acting, he left his well-paying job. For the unversed, he used to work in a management consulting and technology firm, i.e., ZS Associates. He made his acting debut in 2009 with Ranbir Kapoor's starrer 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year.' But he struggled for roles at the beginning of his career and got recognition from his character 'Chitvan Sharma' in the web series 'Tripling'. His role as Shaheed Bhagat Singh in Vicky Kaushal's starrer 'Sardar Udham' was also praised by the audience.

In his acting career so far, Amol has been featured in several movies including, '36 Farmhouse', 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare', 'Traffic', 'Babloo Happy Hai', and 'Dombivli Return'.

Amol is dating this actress

Talking about his personal life, reportedly, Amol is currently dating his 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' co-star Konkana Sen Sharma. For those who don't know, Konkana previously married actor Ranveer Shorey, with whom she has a son, Haroon. There is an age difference of about seven years between Amol and Konkana. Recently, the couple appeared together in public for the first time at the screening of 'Gram Chikitsalay', which further fueled speculation about their relationship. Many reports claim that the two often spend time together.

Also Read: Karnataka government's decision to appoint Tamannaah Bhatia as Mysore sandal soap brand ambassador sparks row