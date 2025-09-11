The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 recap, episode 11 release date Belly’s Paris chapter unfolds in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10. Check recap, cast, and episode 11 release date and time.

The tenth episode of Amazon Prime Video's romantic drama The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 has been released, and it’s all about Belly’s time in Paris.

From the reunion of Conrad and Jeremiah to Belly sharing her new address with Conrad, this episode features several interesting moments. Read on to know more about The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 10 details.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 recap

The latest episode of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3' showcases that Belly (played by Lola Tung) has been in Paris for about three months now. She is juggling her studies and doing under-the-table jobs. The tenth episode also showcases Conrad's and Jeremiah's first reunion. The brothers finally begin to reconcile, sharing honest and vulnerable moments that hint at healing.

Fans are both interested and annoyed when a new suitor enters the scene with Benito, a Parisian friend who shows up around Christmas and gives Belly a kiss and a midnight scooter ride. Belly receives a nostalgic bundle from Conrad that includes Sour Patch Kids, a Junior Mint, and her cherished teddy polar bear. Belly eventually responds with a short but impactful message that includes her new address and reflects her maturity and willingness to whatever destiny offers. Conrad takes action at the end of the episode by boarding a plane to Paris, setting the foundation for a possible reunion.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 11 release date and time

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 11 will release on Amazon Prime Video next Wednesday, September 17, at 12:00 am.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 cast: Old faces and new arrivals

The main cast includes Lola Tung as Isabel ‘Belly’ Conklin, Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher, Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher, Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin, Jackie Chung as Laurel Park, and Rain Spencer as Taylor.

Moreover, the new faces in the star cast feature Sofia Bryant, Lily Donoghue, Zoe de Grand’Maison, Emma Ishta, and Tanner Zagarino in pivotal roles.

