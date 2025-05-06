The Royals to Cold Skin, a look at OTT releases of the week The second week of May is filled with a lineup of action-packed comedies and heartwarming romantic shows. Take a look at films and shows that are going to be released on various OTT platforms this week.

From action-packed comedies to heartwarming romantic shows, cinephiles can look forward to a lineup of several films and web series releases in the second week of May. From The Royals to Cold Skin, know about the films and shows releasing on various OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Lionsgate Play this week.

Good Bad Ugly

Tamil superstar actor Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly is all set to hit the digital screens on May 8, 2025. The action thriller film features Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan and Simran in the pivotal roles. The film is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Elred Kumar Santhanam under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

The Royals

The romantic comedy series 'The Royals' is scheduled to be released on May 9, 2025, on the OTT giant Netflix. This series is created by Neha Sharma and features Mohit Verma, Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Nora Fatehi and CTRL fame Vihaan Samat in the lead roles.

Gram Chikitsalay

The comedy-drama show 'Gram Chikitsalay' tells the story of a young and brilliant Dr Prabhat, who takes charge of a Primary Health Centre in a village. The series is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and features Amol Parashar, Anandeshwar Dwivedi and Akash Makhija in the lead roles. The series will hit the digital screens on May 9, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video.

Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi

The comedy drama film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi is set to premiere on May 8, 2025, on the ETV Win platform. The film is directed by Kanaparthi Sai Nitin and features Muralidhar GoudJhansiVennela Kishore in the lead roles.

Maria

The period drama film 'Maria' follows the story of Maria Callas, the world's greatest opera singer. The film will be released on May 9, 2025, on Lionsgate Play. Directed by Pablo Larrain and features Angelina Jolie, Pierfrancesco Favino and Alba Rohrwacher in the lead roles.

Cold Skin

The sci-fi horror film 'Cold Skin' is the story of a young man who arrives at a remote island as a post of weather observer. Directed by Xavier Gens, the film features Ray Stevenson, David Oakes and Aura Garrido in the lead roles. The film will be released on May 9, 2025, on Lionsgate Play.

