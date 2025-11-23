The Pet Detective Malayalam movie OTT release date: When and where to watch Sharaf U Dheen and Anupama Parameswaran’s comedy-thriller The Pet Detective finally finds a digital home. After its theatrical run in October, the Malayalam film lands on OTT this week, giving viewers a cosy weekend watch they missed on the big screen.

The Malayalam comedy thriller The Pet Detective, featuring Sharaf U Dheen and Anupama Parameswaran, which hit the big screens on October 16, 2025, is finally gearing up for its digital debut. Directed by Praneesh Vijayan, the movie didn't perform well at the box office despite holding an impressive IMDb rating of 8.5.

Those who couldn't catch The Pet Detective in theatres will now have the opportunity to watch it on their streaming devices. Besides the lead actors, Sharaf U Dheen and Anupama Parameswaran, the film also features Vinay Forrt, Joemon Jyothir, Shyam Mohan, and others in key roles. Read on to find out when and where you can stream this film online.

The Pet Detective OTT release date and platform

Viewers who love Malayalam comedy thrillers will be able to stream this film online from Friday, November 28, 2025, on the Zee5 platform. Announcing the film’s OTT release date, the official Instagram handle of Zee5 Malayalam wrote, "Wait for the Ultimate Comedy Festival.. #PetDetective Premieres Nov 28th On #ZEE5Malayalam #WatchOnZEE5 #ZEE5 (sic)."

The Pet Detective trailer and production details

The official trailer of The Pet Detective was released on October 11, 2025. It was well received by the audience and has garnered more than 2 million views so far. For the unversed, the film is produced by Golulam Gopalan and Sharafudheen under the banners of Sree Gokulam Movies and Sharaf U Dheen Productions. The music for the film is composed by Rajesh Murugesan.

The Pet Detective box office collection

The Pet Detective failed to attract audiences and earned modestly at the box office upon its release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 0.47 crore on its first day. It saw a 10.64% increase on the second day, collecting Rs 0.52 crore. The film earned Rs 5.81 crore in its first week.

Moreover, the movie’s total worldwide box office collection stands at Rs 9.1 crore, while its total India net collection was recorded at Rs 7.8 crore.

