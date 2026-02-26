The Bluff X review: Did Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban's pirate film impress audience? Find out here

New Delhi:

The much-awaited pirate adventure film, The Bluff, starring Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban, premiered on Prime Video on February 25, 2026. Directed by Frank E Flowers, the film follows the story of a Caribbean woman, Mary, who has left her past behind to live peacefully on a remote island with her family. The plot continues when her vengeful ex-captain, Connor, tracks her down.

So far, the film has been receiving positive reviews from audiences. Let’s take a look at how social media users are reacting and whether the pirate adventure film has impressed viewers.

The Bluff X review

One user praised Priyanka Chopra's performance, calling it “gritty, thrilling, amazing, and dramatic." He wrote, "Priyanka Chopra @priyankachopra will always and forever be the undefeated and undisputed screen queen !Her performance in @PrimeVideo THE BLUFF is gritty, amazing, thrilling and dramatic - Action Queen The cinematography and Acting in #TheBluffOnPrime is also top tier (sic)."

Another user showed interest in binge-watching the film, writing, "Well, its Wednesday and its time for streaming. Hitting the platform of @PrimeVideo is a film called "#TheBluffOnPrime"! Starting #PriyankaChopra and #karlurban. From the trailer looks very convincing. Definitely going to watch this one. Has alot of action and suspense!!! (sic)"

Take a look at some other X reactions here:

The Bluff: Trailer

YouTube's logline reads, "This only ends with the sand soaked in blood #TheBluffOnPrime, New Movie, Feb 25 (sic)." Have a look at the trailer below:

The Bluff: Cast and production details

For the unversed, The Bluff is produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo and AGBO. Besides Priyanaka and Karl, the movie stars Safia Oakley-Green, Vedanten Naidoo, Ismael Cruz Cordova in key roles.

