Succession to Veep, these satirical shows will create perfect watchlist for you

Satire, in all artforms, is widely appreciated and has gained popularity due to the ability of the genre to to bring to life the most uncomfortable truths in an entertaining fashion. A well-made satire leaves the audience intrigued and invigorated. For all you satire fans, here's a lineup of shows to choose from- be it the ever challenging, flawed tale of power and business in Succession or the American political satire comedy Veep that leaves a lasting impact. So sit back, relax and take your pick from this list of must- watch witty shows:

Succession

Everyone wants to rule the world, right? The Logan family is known for controlling the biggest media and entertainment company in the world. However, their world changes when their father steps down from the company. With two seasons so far, Succession has reached the top of the ranks, with a third season soon to be released.

The White Lotus

A social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort follows the vacations of various hotel guests over a span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. Starring the gorgeous Alexandria Daddario and Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus will not disappoint!

Curb your enthusiasm

Larry David, a famous television writer and producer, gets into various misadventures with his friends and celebrity colleagues in Los Angeles. The popular sitcom in the 90s- Seinfeld was co-written by Larry David which leaves no room for doubt because we know this will be a fun watch!

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

In Philadelphia, five toxically co-dependent and selfishly motivated friends run a decrepit Irish bar that bears witness to all kinds of trickery. The chemistry between the characters played by the actual writers of the show will make this watch a worthwhile one.

Veep

Former Senator Selina Meyer gets an opportunity to serve as the Vice President of the United States. She tries to prevent various political uproars while juggling her public as well as private life. Julia Louis Dreyfus who plays lead in this show, elevates the show to a level that only she could do with her ability to ace any character she plays.

These shows can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar