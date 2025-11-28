Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown's relationship with David Harbour post misconduct rumours Strangers Things actress Millie Bobby Brown clarified her allegations of misconduct against co-star David Harbour. Let's find out what the actress and the makers of the show said.

Just before the release of the new season of Strangers Things, a controversy surrounding actress Millie Bobby Brown and her co-star David Harbour made headlines. Social media and international media reports claimed that Millie had accused Harbour of misconduct and pressure on set.

However, the two were seen together on the series' premiere night, smiling and posing for photos. Now, Millie Bobby Brown broke her silence for the first time and spoken openly about their relationship.

Millie had filed a complaint against Harbour

Millie and Harbour appeared very comfortable with each other during the world premiere of Strangers Things 5 in Los Angeles on November 6. This surprised fans, as just days ago, a tabloid report claimed that Millie had filed a complaint against Harbour before filming began on the show's final season. Netflix did not respond to these allegations, but reports claimed that the investigation lasted several months and that Millie reportedly had to appear on set with a representative.

What did Millie say about their friendship?

When The Hollywood Reporter asked Millie why she felt it necessary to stand in solidarity with Harbour amid such rumors, the actress stated bluntly that their relationship has always been strong. 'We've been doing this for the last ten years. We love this show with all our hearts and put our friendship above everything else,' the actress said. Her words made it clear that despite the behind-the-scenes discussions, the bond between her and Harbour hasn't weakened.

Eleven and Hopper will be seen sharing the screen together for the last time

The two characters, Eleven and Hopper, are seen sharing the screen together again in the new episodes of the series. The two were separated for a significant period in the fourth season, but their story is back in focus in the fifth and final chapter. Millie says working with him was a wonderful experience and felt like old times on set. 'Hopper and Eleven's chemistry has always been a favorite with the audience. Working together again in season five felt like returning to seasons two and three, when they had both conflict and intimacy. I think the audience will love it,' Millie said as her statement largely put an end to the rumors surrounding their relationship.

Show producer clarifies allegations

On the other hand, the show's creators, the Duffer Brothers, declined to comment on the allegations during the premiere, but clearly stated that safety and respect are their top principles on set. The show's director and producer, Shawn Levy, also said that the entire team is like a family and they always strive to keep the environment safe.

